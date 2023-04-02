CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-030130-

Coastal Del Norte-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. West wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54. West wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 48 36 48 / 100 90 80

Klamath 46 32 51 / 100 80 70

CAZ102-030130-

Del Norte Interior-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers and snow

showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 33 48 / 100 80 90

CAZ103-030130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 53. Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

30 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 47 34 49 / 90 70 60

Arcata 48 35 50 / 80 70 60

Eureka 49 34 49 / 80 60 60

Fortuna 48 35 48 / 80 60 60

CAZ104-030130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 53. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the night. Chance of snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations

up to 1 inch. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 39 to 51. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 44 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 32 48 / 70 50 50

CAZ105-030130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain

showers and snow showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 36 to

51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 32 47 / 100 80 50

Hoopa 48 33 47 / 100 80 50

Willow Creek 48 33 48 / 90 70 60

CAZ106-030130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the night. Chance of snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 33 50 / 60 40 40

CAZ107-030130-

Northern Trinity-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 52. West wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers through the

night. Snow level 1500 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Lows

16 to 26. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 24 42 / 70 30 30

Weaverville 48 26 45 / 60 30 20

CAZ108-030130-

Southern Trinity-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 35 to 50. West wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

1500 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest

wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 47 22 45 / 70 40 20

Ruth 36 22 36 / 80 40 20

CAZ109-030130-

Mendocino Coast-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 1500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 45 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 37 51 / 50 20 10

Point Arena 51 41 49 / 30 20 0

CAZ110-030130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight

chance of snow showers through the night. Snow level 2000 feet

falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through

the day. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 64. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 32 49 / 60 30 20

Laytonville 47 29 46 / 50 30 20

Willits 49 30 48 / 40 20 10

CAZ111-030130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 36 to 51. West wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 19 to

29. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 19 to 29.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

53. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

46 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 29 47 / 50 30 10

CAZ112-030130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 47 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 50 33 50 / 30 20 0

CAZ113-030130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 45 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest

wind around 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 45 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 65. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 33 53 / 30 10 0

CAZ114-030130-

Northern Lake-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 52. West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of snow showers in the evening. Breezy. Snow level

2000 feet in the evening. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 20 to 30.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 49 24 49 / 40 20 0

CAZ115-030130-

Southern Lake-

319 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 56. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 26 to 36.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 51 31 50 / 20 10 0

Middletown 57 32 54 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 54 32 51 / 10 0 0

