CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023 _____ 264 FPUS56 KEKA 181218 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 CAZ101-190330- Coastal Del Norte- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44. North wind up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 41 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to 34. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 21 to 31. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Crescent City 53 41 57 \/ 0 0 0 Klamath 58 37 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ102-190330- Del Norte Interior- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Northeast wind around 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 37 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 31 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gasquet 58 37 63 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ103-190330- Northern Humboldt Coast- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43. North wind up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 40 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 39 to 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 21 to 31. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 53 36 57 \/ 0 0 0 Arcata 55 36 59 \/ 0 0 0 Eureka 53 37 55 \/ 0 0 0 Fortuna 53 37 57 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ104-190330- Southwestern Humboldt- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around 10 mph in the valleys and north 5 to 15 mph at higher elevation. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 49 to 64. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 37 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 35 to 47. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Honeydew 54 36 60 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ105-190330- Northern Humboldt Interior- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs 29 to 44. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 30 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Orleans 61 38 68 \/ 0 0 0 Hoopa 58 37 65 \/ 0 0 0 Willow Creek 59 35 66 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ106-190330- Southern Humboldt Interior- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 60. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 67. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Lows 36 to 46. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 36 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 32 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Garberville 57 35 63 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ107-190330- Northern Trinity- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 35 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 13 to 23. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 28 to 43. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 55 35 62 \/ 0 0 0 Weaverville 58 32 64 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ108-190330- Southern Trinity- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 68. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 34 to 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 12 to 22. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hayfork 57 29 64 \/ 0 0 0 Ruth 58 30 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ109-190330- Mendocino Coast- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. North wind up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 41 to 56. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 55 38 57 \/ 0 0 0 Point Arena 53 41 57 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ110-190330- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 35 to 46. Lows 22 to 32. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Leggett 58 36 64 \/ 0 0 0 Laytonville 58 35 64 \/ 0 0 0 Willits 58 35 64 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ111-190330- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 37 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Covelo 59 33 66 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ112-190330- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of valley fog. Lows 37 to 47. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 41 to 56. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Boonville 59 37 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ113-190330- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 41 to 56. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Ukiah 63 35 69 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ114-190330- Northern Lake- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 38 to 53. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 31 to 44. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 60 32 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ115-190330- Southern Lake- 418 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lakeport 59 35 65 \/ 0 0 0 Middletown 63 36 69 \/ 0 0 0 Clearlake 60 36 66 \/ 0 0 0 $$