CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered rain

showers through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the morning. Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to 53. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 47 31 50 / 100 0 0

Klamath 49 27 55 / 100 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 500 feet rising to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs 34 to 49. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 41 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 44 25 54 / 100 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered rain

showers through the day. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the morning. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 24 to 34. North

wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

58. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 48 28 52 / 100 0 0

Arcata 47 28 54 / 100 0 0

Eureka 48 28 51 / 100 0 0

Fortuna 46 29 54 / 100 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the morning. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 48. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the

valleys and northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Breezy. Lows

25 to 35. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 46 to

57. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

Southeast wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 48 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to

61. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 43 27 54 / 100 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered rain

showers through the day. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 500 feet

rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 32 to 47. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to

64. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 45 25 55 / 100 0 0

Hoopa 43 23 53 / 100 0 0

Willow Creek 44 22 54 / 100 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rain

showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 32 to 46. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 19 to 29. North

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 44 24 56 / 90 0 0

Northern Trinity-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow

showers in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 31 to 46.

Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and northwest 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 14 to 24. North

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 38 23 48 / 80 0 0

Weaverville 42 20 51 / 80 0 0

Southern Trinity-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers through the day. Windy. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 29 to 44. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in

the valleys and northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 40 16 51 / 80 0 0

Ruth 40 18 53 / 90 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Scattered snow showers in the morning. Scattered rain showers

through the day. Windy. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 41 to

51. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Breezy. Lows 26 to

36. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

East wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 31 54 / 70 0 0

Point Arena 48 35 53 / 50 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered rain showers and snow showers through the day.

Breezy. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 36 to 48. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and northwest 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 20 to 30. At higher

elevation, north wind up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of

frost. Highs 52 to 65. Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 44 25 54 / 80 0 0

Laytonville 41 24 53 / 70 0 0

Willits 44 25 54 / 50 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers through the day. Windy. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 33 to 48. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in

the valleys and northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Breezy. Lows

19 to 29. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 42 23 54 / 60 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Scattered snow showers in the morning. Scattered rain showers

through the day. Breezy. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs

41 to 51. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 44 27 55 / 50 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Scattered rain showers and snow showers through the day. Breezy.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 49. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 54 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 53 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 48 25 59 / 40 0 0

Northern Lake-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

snow showers through the day. Windy. Snow level 500 feet rising

to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and northwest 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31. North wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to

64. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 44 22 54 / 30 0 0

Southern Lake-

258 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Breezy. Snow level

500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 51.

Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and northwest 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Breezy. Lows 26 to

36. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

North wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to

66. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 44 27 54 / 20 0 0

Middletown 49 30 57 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 46 30 54 / 10 0 0

