WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 852 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Periods of snow through the period, especially by the Cascade Crest. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches tonight and 5 to 10 inches on Saturday through Saturday night. Additionally freezing rain is expected to develop late tonight and Saturday especially over the valleys of Chelan County and over the passes. Ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch are possible, which would include the Leavenworth area. Even heavier ice accumulations are possible near Stevens Pass. * WHERE...Plain, Stevens Pass, Leavenworth, Holden Village, and Stehekin. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice accumulations. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Periods of mixed precipitation with a glaze of ice are possible in lower elevation valleys. * WHERE...Ione, Newport, Fruitland, Clark Fork, Sandpoint, Springdale-Hunters Road, Northport, Priest River, Chewelah, Eastport, Athol, Colville, Bonners Ferry, Metaline Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Tiger, Kettle Falls, Deer Park, Orin-Rice Road, Flowery Trail Road, and Metaline. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze to one tenth of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Mountain Road, Anatone, and Peola. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... two inches with locally heavier amounts on the Camas prairie. Additionally there could be light ice accumulations that develop overnight due to freezing rain. Pockets of freezing rain lasting into early hours Saturday. * WHERE...Nezperce, Winchester, Culdesac, Peck, Kamiah, Alpowa Summit, Pomeroy, Gifford, Lapwai, Clarkston, Craigmont, Lewiston Grade, Lewiston, and Soldiers Meadow Road. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow changing to Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations between a glaze and up to one tenth an inch. Longer durations of mixed precipitation expected. * WHERE...Fairfield, Rosalia, Worley, Pullman, Oakesdale, Plummer, Uniontown, Davenport, Cheney, Hayden, Rockford, Colfax, Potlatch, Coeur d'Alene, Genesee, La Crosse, Tekoa, Airway Heights, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, and Moscow. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to additional snow and the pockets of freezing rain. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Creston, Odessa, Ritzville, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Wilbur, Othello, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Ephrata, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Coulee City, Mansfield, Harrington, Number 2 Canyon, Cashmere, Moses Lake, Badger Mountain Road, Quincy, and Waterville. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday.