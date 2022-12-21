WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1228 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35

below zero. The winds will also create blowing and drifting snow

across the roads making travel difficult, especially this

afternoon down the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau.

* WHERE...The Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau and Okanogan

Highlands.

* WHEN...Until Noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills dropping

to 20 to 35 degrees below zero tonight and Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North Idaho, Northeast Washington and the Columbia Basin.

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Areas of drifting and

blowing snow could lead to travel impacts.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...The Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Central

Idaho Panhandle Mountains.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to Noon PST Thursday.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25

below zero.

* WHERE...Lewiston Grade, Craigmont, Gifford, Pomeroy, Nezperce,

Lewiston, Winchester, Alpowa Summit, Culdesac, Peck, Kamiah,

Clarkston, and Lapwai.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

