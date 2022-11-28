WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

848 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Light snow will continue today but no significant accumulations are

expected. The next system moves in with additional snow late Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Oakesdale, Craigmont, Moscow, Winchester, Tekoa, Plummer,

Kamiah, Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, and Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Fernwood, Anatone, Peola, St. Maries, Lookout Pass,

Mountain Road, Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Mullan,

Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, and Cloverland Road.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE...Culdesac, Pomeroy, Peck, Lapwai, Alpowa Summit, and

Gifford.

