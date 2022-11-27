WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1047 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Genesee, Moscow, Winchester, Rosalia, Nezperce, Craigmont,

Soldiers Meadow Road, Potlatch, Kamiah, La Crosse, Plummer, Tekoa,

Oakesdale, Pullman, Uniontown, and Colfax.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Pinehurst, St. Maries, Lookout Pass, Mullan, Fernwood,

Osburn, Wallace, Peola, Dobson Pass, Mountain Road, Anatone,

Fourth Of July Pass, Cloverland Road, and Kellogg.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3

inches.

* WHERE...Lapwai, Peck, Lewiston, Culdesac, Lewiston Grade,

Clarkston, Gifford, Pomeroy, and Alpowa Summit.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Monday.

