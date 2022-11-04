WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Spokane WA 742 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Idaho... Washington... Paradise Creek at Moscow affecting Whitman and Latah Counties. For the Paradise Creek ...including Moscow...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov however we have received reports that the automated gauge is not reading correctly and may not be reliable overnight into Saturday morning. The next statement will be issued early Saturday morning.Saturday morning at 900 AM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paradise Creek at Moscow. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water will be up to the homes near the intersection of Bridge and Hillcrest. Intersection at 5th and Roosevelt will be flooded. Water will be out of the banks at the D Street bridge. Storm drains along Main Street will be backed up and overflowing. Mountainview Park will be flooded. Bike path along the creek near the University will be under 6 inches of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM PDT Friday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM PDT Friday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.3 feet this evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 9.2 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.3 feet on 01\/08\/1990. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm PDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sat Sun Mon Paradise Creek Moscow 9.2 9.4 Fri 6 pm PDT 8.3 6.2 5.0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather