WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

253 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 20 inches near the Cascade crest. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE...Western Okanogan County County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible along

Highway 20 from Mazama to Washington Pass. Gusty winds with heavy

west snow could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches

and locally up to 5 inches in the valleys and 6 to 12 inches in

the mountains.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, Priest River, Lookout Pass, Northport, Athol,

Schweitzer Mountain Road, Mullan, Bonners Ferry, Fourth Of July

Pass, Dobson Pass, Newport, Eastport, Springdale-Hunters Road,

Orin-Rice Road, Wallace, St. Maries, Kettle Falls, Fernwood,

Osburn, Flowery Trail Road, Colville, Deer Park, Kellogg,

Pinehurst, and Chewelah.

* IMPACTS...Colder valleys could see wet and heavy snowfall with

higher accumulations leading to potential tree damage. Travel

could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warming temperatures Friday morning will

result in the snow turning to rain.

Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your

electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways

and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and

8 inches in the valleys and 6 to 10 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE...Boulder Creek Road, Republic, Sherman Pass, Highway 20

Wauconda Summit, Inchelium, Wauconda, and Chesaw Road.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Winter travel conditions

expected over much of Highway 20 including Sherman Pass. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact the Friday morning commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Stevens Pass, Stehekin, and Holden Village.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.

expected over Stevens Pass through much of the night. The snow is

expected to transition to rain late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warming temperatures overnight will result in

snow transitioning over to rain.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10

* WHERE...Peola and Cloverland Road.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Accumulations between 1 and 3 inches mainly north of

a line from Pullman to Almira. Locally heavier amounts possible

over northern Lincoln County.

* WHERE...Creston, Rosalia, Tekoa, Colfax, Wilbur, Oakesdale,

Harrington, Uniontown, and Pullman.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches

below 2,000 feet including downtown Spokane and 2 to 4 inches

above 2,000 feet which includes South Hill,the West Plains, and

the higher terrain surrounding Coeur d'Alene.

* WHERE...Plummer, Downtown Spokane, Fairfield, Genesee, Potlatch,

Post Falls, Cheney, Moscow, Davenport, Rockford, Spokane Valley,

Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Airway Heights, and Hayden.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute, especially on

lesser traveled roads. Wet heavy snow may result in broken tree

branches with isolated power outages.

THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit

Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King

Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.

