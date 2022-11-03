WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 20 inches possible. Winds at ridgetops could gust as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE...Western Okanogan County County especially Highway 20

Washington Pass

* WHEN...From this afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches

in valleys and 6 to 10 inches in the mountains possible.

* WHERE...Eastport, Priest River, Deer Park, Fourth Of July Pass,

Northport, Newport, Sandpoint, St. Maries, Springdale-Hunters

Road, Kellogg, Chewelah, Lookout Pass, Colville, Schweitzer

Mountain Road, Fernwood, Orin-Rice Road, Dobson Pass, Athol,

Kettle Falls, Pinehurst, Wallace, Mullan, Flowery Trail Road,

Osburn, and Bonners Ferry.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Colder pockets of valleys could see wet and heavy

snowfall with higher accumulations leading to potential tree

damage. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

