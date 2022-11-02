WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 649 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Peola, Mountain Road, Anatone, Cloverland Road, Soldiers Meadow Road, Winchester, and Craigmont. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather