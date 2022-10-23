WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 502 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Western Okanogan County County. This will impact the higher portions of Highway 20 west of Mazama including Washington Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather