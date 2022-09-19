WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 247 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...Gusty north winds and dry conditions Tuesday... .North winds will increase down the Okanogan Valley Monday night into Tuesday. Strong winds will be coupled with dry conditions Tuesday afternoon into the early evening increasing the potential for rapid spread of any new fires. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703). * Winds: North 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 20 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather