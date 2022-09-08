WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID

Kootenai Tribe of Idaho

Nez Perce Tribe

Washington Department of Ecology

Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA

209 PM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality

Alert for Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Walla Walla, and Whitman

Counties from 8 pm Friday September 9th through Monday morning, due

to expected wildfire smoke from Oregon and Idaho fires.

Burning restrictions are in effect.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience

health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit

time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should

limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory

infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.

Ecology in Yakima

Alert for Chelan and Douglas counties. The alert will be re-assessed

Friday morning. The alert is due to wildfire smoke over the area.

