WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1035 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING

WATERVILLE PLAEAU AND UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN...

* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust

expected Waterville Plateau and Upper Columbia Basin.

* WHERE...Ritzville, Coulee City, Odessa, Coulee Dam, Lamona,

Electric City, Grand Coulee, Harrington, Wilbur, Mansfield,

Creston, Palisades, Ralston, Waterville, and Stratford.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility especially near recently

worked farm fields. If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or

see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put

your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot

off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.

