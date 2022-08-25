WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

229 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Boundary, west central Bonner and east central Pend Oreille Counties

through 300 PM PDT...

At 228 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Nordman, or 30 miles north of Priest River, moving southeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Nordman and Coolin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Priest Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4866 11724 4874 11715 4861 11673 4843 11687

TIME...MOT...LOC 2128Z 299DEG 10KT 4862 11702

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

