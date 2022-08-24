WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

533 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Stevens

and southeastern Ferry Counties through 600 PM PDT...

At 533 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 27

miles southwest of Chewelah, or 48 miles northwest of Spokane, moving

west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fruitland and Hunters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4812 11815 4804 11821 4808 11839 4820 11832

TIME...MOT...LOC 0033Z 109DEG 9KT 4809 11825

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

