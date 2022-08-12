WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 1245 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Bonner, northern Spokane and southeastern Pend Oreille Counties through 115 PM PDT... At 1245 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newport, or 12 miles west of Priest River, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Priest River, Newport, Oldtown, Diamond Lake, Bead Lake Campground, Sacheen Lake and Dalkena. This includes U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 8, and between mile markers 21 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4803 11721 4817 11737 4848 11689 4826 11664 TIME...MOT...LOC 1945Z 232DEG 33KT 4816 11718 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather