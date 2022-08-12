WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1010 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Adams

and southeastern Lincoln Counties through 1045 AM PDT...

At 1010 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles north of Ritzville, or 33 miles west of Cheney, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Davenport, Harrington, Mohler, Bluestem and Edwall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4722 11820 4731 11843 4767 11820 4753 11786

TIME...MOT...LOC 1710Z 210DEG 26KT 4734 11827

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

