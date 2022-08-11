WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

548 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Boundary, northwestern Bonner and northeastern Pend Oreille Counties

through 615 PM PDT...

At 548 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles north of Nordman, or 31 miles northwest of Bonners Ferry,

moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Boundary, northwestern Bonner and northeastern Pend Oreille Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4876 11686 4879 11708 4900 11707 4900 11675

TIME...MOT...LOC 0048Z 188DEG 23KT 4890 11693

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Southeastern Spokane County in northeast Washington, and

southwestern Kootenai County in northern Idaho.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 549 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Liberty Lake, Green Acres, Fairfield, Rockford and Worley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN KOOTENAI AND NORTHEASTERN SPOKANE COUNTIES...

At 551 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hauser, or near

Post Falls, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotter reported golf ball sized hail near

Otis Orchards.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton

Gardens, Liberty Lake, Hauser, Hayden Lake, Green Acres, Otis

Orchards-East Farms, Otis Orchards, Trentwood, Fernan Lake Village,

Huetter, State Line, Newman Lake, Mount Spokane and Chilco.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 293 and 299.

Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 16.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 419 and 447.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Spokane.

