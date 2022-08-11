WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nez

Perce, western Lewis and southeastern Asotin Counties through 245 PM

PDT...

At 218 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Paradise, or 23 miles south of Lewiston, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rogersburg and Waha.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4600 11692 4600 11709 4627 11697 4621 11665

4595 11687

TIME...MOT...LOC 2118Z 214DEG 27KT 4605 11692

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather