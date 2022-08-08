WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 259 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 94 to 102F range with night time low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Pomeroy, Othello, Okanogan, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Malott, Cashmere, Lewiston, Entiat, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 98 to 101F range. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Odessa, Creston, Ralston, Electric City, Lamona, Stratford, Harrington, Coulee Dam, Ritzville, and Wilbur. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 90s to around 102F. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather