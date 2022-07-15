WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

311 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.Breezy winds and low relative humidity values this afternoon

will lead to increased fire weather concerns across the Foothills

of Central Washington Cascades, the Waterville Plateau, and the

Okanogan Valley.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN

VALLEY, FOOTHILLS OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES, AND THE

WATERVILLE PLATEAU...

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone

703), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington

Cascades (Zone 705) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville

Plateau (Zone 706).

* Winds: For the Foothills of Central Washington Cascades and

Waterville Plateau, northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. For the Okanogan Valley, south-southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidities: 10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

