WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 757 PM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOOTHILLS OF THE CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES. Relative humidities will increase through the night and winds will decrease after sunset. As such, the Red Flag Warning is being allowed to expire. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA690... Winds in the Kittitas Valley have decreased to 15 to 25 mph early this evening and relative humidity has risen to above 30 percent. Fire danger conditions have improved so the Red Flag Warning for the Kittitas Valley will be allowed to expire as scheduled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather