WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

407 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Southeastern Chelan County in north central Washington.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 406 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- This also includes the Red Apple burn scar. Move away from

the burn scar area, as heavy rainfall may produce rapid

flooding should the storms track directly over the burn scar.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, West Wenatchee,

Sunnyslope, East Wenatchee Bench, South Wenatchee, Monitor,

Dryden and Peshastin.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...South central Okanogan County in north central Washington.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM PDT.

- At 409 PM PDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in

the Omak and Okanogan areas due to thunderstorms. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, North Omak, Malott, and Monse.

