WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Spokane WA 417 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Chelan and Douglas counties in north central Washington. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the areas of heaviest rain. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chelan, Entiat, Stayman, Lake Chelan State Park, and Chelan Falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.