WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

240 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Stevens County in northeast Washington.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 240 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Colville, Kettle Falls, Marcus, Evans, and Boyds.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

