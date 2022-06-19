WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

440 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...Idaho...

Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and

Bonner Counties.

For the Pend Oreille River...including Hope, Albeni Falls, Albeni

Falls...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 100000 cfs, Beehive Lane and Bear Paw Dr will be

flooded at low spots. Water will be up to several homes on Yergens

Rd, Riverbend Loop Road, and on Highway 20 near Deeter Road. Water

will be up to the south end of Riverbend Loop Road. Many yards,

outbuildings, and recreational sites along the river between

Newport and Ione will be flooded. This flow corresponds

approximately to 2042.5 feet (river rising 5/16/1997) to 2045 feet

(river receding 6/24/1997) at the Cusick gage, based on 1997

records.

At 105000 cfs, Water will be over the South end of Riverbend

Loop Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:00 PM PDT Sunday the flow was 101500 cfs.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours

ending at 3:00 PM PDT Sunday was 102100 cfs.

- Forecast...The river will rise to 101700 cfs late this

afternoon. It will then show a near steady state through

Monday night then after a gradual rise over the rest of the

workweek with a peak near 107000 cfs Saturday (June 25th)

with a gradual fall beginning Sunday (June 26th) but

remaining above flood stage.

- Flood flow is 95000 cfs.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

106400 cfs on 06/11/1967.

http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=alfw1

e=alfw1

