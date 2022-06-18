WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 1253 PM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in North Central Washington, Okanogan. In Northeast Washington, Ferry. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from slow moving showers and thunderstorms may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including burn scars. Rock slides or mud slides will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather