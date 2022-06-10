WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1013 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...

Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County.

.An atmospheric river will bring periods of moderate rainfall to the

Cascades through Friday. In addition, rivers fed by melting snow, in

the Cascades, will be running high into next week.

For the Stehekin River...including Stehekin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by Friday afternoon at 1200 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Stehekin River at Stehekin.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, The river may be out of its banks in spots

on parts of Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road,

especially from Harlequin Bridge to about seven miles upstream.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:30 PM PDT Thursday the stage was 22.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

Friday morning and crest at 25.5 feet late Friday. It will

then fall below minor flood stage late Saturday night.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

25.9 feet on 05/30/1986.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather