WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Douglas County in north central Washington...

South central Okanogan County in north central Washington...

* Until 330 PM PDT.

* At 246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast

of Bridgeport, or 22 miles south of Omak, moving northeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Douglas and south central Okanogan Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

