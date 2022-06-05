WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 243 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE RED APPLE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHELAN AND SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES... At 243 PM PDT, The public reported flash flooding through Number 1 Canyon. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing producing rock slides and debris flows. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding occurring down the Number 1 Canyon drainage. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cashmere, Sunnyslope, West Wenatchee, East Wenatchee Bench and Monitor. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The affected areas are in and below the Red Apple burn scar north of Monitor and Wenatchee, including the steep slopes of Warner Canyon and Warm Springs Canyon, Easy Street and Red Apple Road. High intensity rainfall on the burned area may cause flash flooding, mud slides and rock slides. Hikers, residents, and motorists in and below the Red Apple burned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather