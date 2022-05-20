WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

614 PM PDT Fri May 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of East Central Washington, including the

following county, Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Davenport, Reardan, Mondovi, Gravelles and Eleanor.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather