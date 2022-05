WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

209 PM PDT Fri May 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Snow has decreased over Sherman Pass and thus the Winter Weather

Advisory has been cancelled. Local accumulations will remain

possible under heavier showers into Saturday morning.

