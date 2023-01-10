WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1000 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.Overall dry conditions will persist through the day Tuesday and

into early Wednesday which is expected to allow the river to recede

temporarily below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths

occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,

dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,

even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route

over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this evening at 715 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,

changing to moderate flooding later in the week.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 17.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM PST Tuesday was 17.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is cresting now and expected to fall

below flood stage late tonight. The river will continue to

fall through Wednesday, then begin to rise to 17.8 feet

Thursday night.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

