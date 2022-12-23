WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 822 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation overnight, becoming mostly freezing rain Saturday. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one quarter to three quarters of an inch possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault, Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island, Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas and Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather