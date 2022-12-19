WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 917 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from 7 PM PST this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Heavier amounts possible along the northern Olympic Peninsula and along the Hood Canal. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 15 inches possible. Heavier amounts at Paradise on Mt. Rainier. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...From this evening through late Tuesday night. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 18 inches possible. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather