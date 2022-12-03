WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

320 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson

and Mason Counties, including Brinnon, Seabeck, and Shelton.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow will end around daybreak,

but expect snow-covered roadways with the potential for black

ice until late morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches.

* WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane

Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey

Island, and Camano Island and East Puget Sound Lowlands from

Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold

Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville.

