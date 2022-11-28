WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 356 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up four inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Additional light showers, perhaps containing a mix of rain and snow, will gradually end from north to south this morning. However, impactful snow accumulation is not expected, so the advisory has been canceled. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow showers. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island and Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn. Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather