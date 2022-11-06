WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

357 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Washington...

Snoqualmie River Near Carnation affecting King County.

.The Snoqualmie River at Carnation fell below flood stage late

yesterday evening. The river will continue to recede today.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Snoqualmie River Near Carnation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:15 AM PST Sunday the stage was 51.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 47.0 feet late

Tuesday evening.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather