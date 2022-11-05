WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 643 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. .Rain will move into the area Sunday but amounts will not be enough to stop the Snohomish River from receding. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Snohomish River At Snohomish. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM PDT Saturday the stage was 24.2 feet. Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to recede through the remainder of the weekend. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather