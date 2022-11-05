WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 638 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .The Cowlitz River at randle has fallen below flood stage and will continue to recede this weekend. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Cowlitz River At Randle. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 PM PDT Saturday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is below flood stage and will continue to recede this weekend. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather