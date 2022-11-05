WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 1152 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Puyallup River Near Orting affecting Pierce County. .Heavy rain ended over the area late Friday. No hydrologically significant rain is forecast for the weekend. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Puyallup River Near Orting. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM PDT Saturday the flow was 3,770.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river has fallen below flood stage and will continue to recede. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather