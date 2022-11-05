WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 948 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Nisqually River Near National affecting Pierce and Lewis Counties. .Heavy rain over the area has ended early Saturday morning. The Nisqually has crested early this morning and has receded below flood stage. The river will continue to recede. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Nisqually River Near National. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM PDT Saturday the flow was 3,120.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river fell below flood stage early this morning and will continue to fall through the weekend. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather