WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 715 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington... Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain over the area came to an end early Saturday morning with no hydrological significant rain forecast over the weekend. The lower reaches of the Snohomish River will begin receding later this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 315 PM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, the Snohomish River will cause minor flooding of low pasture lands and several roads near the river. A stage of 15 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 15.1 feet later this morning. The river will fall back below flood stage late morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____