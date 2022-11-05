WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Seattle WA 320 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington... South Fork Stillaguamish River Near Granite Falls affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain has come to an end over the area early Saturday morning. The South Fork of the Stillaguamish will crest just above flood stage this morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1130 AM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Stillaguamish River Near Granite Falls. * WHEN...From early this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the South Fork Stillaguamish River will cause flooding along the river and tributaries. A stage of 14 feet corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage to a crest of 14.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage a couple of hours after cresting. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 24 inches. Snow amounts across Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties of 3 to 6 inches with locally up to a foot in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Springdale-Hunters Road, Colville, Deer Park, Sherman Pass, Bridgeport, Republic, Northport, Flowery Trail Road, Twisp, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Mansfield, Okanogan, Omak, Wauconda, Oroville, Orin-Rice Road, Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Badger Mountain Road, Brewster, Kettle Falls, Loup Loup Pass, Methow, Mazama, Chesaw Road, Newport, Waterville, Chewelah, Winthrop, Conconully, and Nespelem. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Valley accumulations up to 3 inches. Foothills and mountains accumulations between 8 to 16 inches. * WHERE...Cashmere, Leavenworth, Plain, Pangborn Airport, Number 2 Canyon, Wenatchee, Chelan, Number 1 Canyon, and Entiat. * WHEN...From 11 PM PDT this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow showers today may bring brief periods of heavy snow to Stevens Pass. Snow showers today will bring 3 to 6 inches. Snow will become more widespread tonight with the next system. Additional snow accumulations tonight will be of between 7 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin. * WHEN...From 9 AM PDT this morning to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather