WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Seattle WA 1234 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington... Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .Six to nine inches of rain fell over the Central and Southern Washington Cascades Friday. The heavy rain has come to an end early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 845 AM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...From early this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:15 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 20.0 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____