WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

619 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, East

Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and

Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather