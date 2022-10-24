WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1119 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.A band of heavy precipitation is moving southeast toward the Bolt

Creek burn scar with precipitation intensities up to half an inch

per hour.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Washington, including the

following area, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying

areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near

recent wildfire burn scars.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding

and debris flows.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

