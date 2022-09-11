WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Northwest Clean Air Agency Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Relayed by National Weather Service Seattle WA 553 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Northwest Clean Air Agency Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency until 6 PM PDT this evening. The air quality throughout the region is expected to gradually improve through this evening and into the overnight. Areas in close proximity to fires will likely continue to see degraded air quality. Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your doctor. For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit the Washington Smoke Blog at http:\/\/wasmoke.blogspot.com. You may also contact your local air quality agency at www.nwcleanairwa.gov, www.orcaa.org and www.pscleanair.gov. Northwest Clean Air Agency Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather